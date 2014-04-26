Competition bill passes Mexico's Senate, easing legislative logjam

MEXICO CITY, April 25 Mexico's Senate voted to
approve an economic competition bill on Friday, sending it to
the lower house for its consideration and helping to clear the
way for other pending legislation, including laws that will
implement a sweeping energy reform.
The competition bill, aimed at weakening the industrial heft
wielded by a handful of families, is one of several pieces of
legislation awaiting approval as the regular congressional
session draws to a close at the end of this month.
Lawmakers face a legislative logjam that includes a pending
electoral reform, as well as so-called secondary laws designed
to implement constitutional reforms passed last year that
overhaul the telecommunications and energy sectors.
The opposition conservative National Action Party, which
President Enrique Pena Nieto has relied on to back the energy
reform, insists that Congress first sign off on the electoral
reform before the oil sector overhaul can pass.
The eagerly awaited fine print of the energy reform,
legislation that will set regulations and commercial terms for
new contracts, will likely be delayed until at least May when a
special session is expected.
Once the energy laws are set, state-run oil company Pemex
is widely expected to ink joint ventures with
international oil majors in a bid to boost crude output after a
decade in which production declined from 3.38 million barrels
per day (bpd) in 2004 to 2.52 million bpd last year.
Pemex said on Friday that March crude output fell to 2.47
million bpd, the company's lowest level of production since
1995.
