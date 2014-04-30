Mexico presents legislation to implement energy reform

MEXICO CITY, April 30 Mexico's government on
Wednesday presented long-awaited legislation to flesh out an
energy reform that forms the core of President Enrique Pena
Nieto's plan to ramp up growth in Latin America's second biggest
economy.
The energy reform passed in December ends the state's
75-year-old oil and gas monopoly and aims to generate billions
of dollars worth of private investment for the industry in
Mexico, the world's 10th biggest producer of crude oil.
The so-called secondary laws set out rules for the
implementation of the reform, and are being closely watched by
oil majors such as BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell.
Energy minister Pedro Joaquin Coldwell told a news
conference all contracts for oil and gas exploration and
extraction will be issued by public tender.
