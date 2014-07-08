版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 9日 星期三 06:05 BJT

Mexico lower house gives general approval to telecoms bill

MEXICO CITY, July 8 Mexico's lower house of Congress on Tuesday gave general approval to legislation needed to implement a reform of phone and TV markets that seeks to rein in telecoms tycoon Carlos Slim and broadcaster Televisa.

Lawmakers passed the general framework of the bill, but made dozens of reservations on specific parts of the legislation that will be debated on the floor of the lower house.

Final approval is likely to stretch into the night as lawmakers work through the reservations. (Writing by Gabriel Stargardter)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐