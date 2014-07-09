版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 9日 星期三 21:09 BJT

Mexico Congress approves landmark telecoms bill

MEXICO CITY, July 9 Mexico's Congress on Wednesday approved a landmark telecoms bill that aims to curb the power of tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil and broadcaster Televisa.

The bill, which fleshes out a constitutional reform pushed through Congress last year, will now head to President Enrique Pena Nieto to be signed into law. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐