Mexican president signs landmark energy legislation into law

MEXICO CITY Aug 11 Mexican President Enrique
Pena Nieto signed into law on Monday a package of laws setting
out the fine print of a landmark energy reform that promises to
lure billions of dollars in investment to the country's ailing
oil, gas and electricity sectors.
Pena Nieto has made the energy overhaul the top economic
priority of his administration, which aims to boost slumping
growth in the world's 15th biggest economy.
He said at a ceremony at the national palace that the energy
ministry will announce two next steps in the reform later this
week. A so-called Round Zero allocation of oil and gas fields
that Pemex will keep is to be unveiled on Wednesday.
The energy ministry will also announce which fields will
later be put up for grabs for foreign and private oil companies
in the first round of public tenders, expected to take place
next year.
The reform ends the decades-long monopoly enjoyed by
Mexico's two state-owned energy behemoths, national oil company
Pemex and electricity utility CFE, and
opens up new opportunities for investment across the industry.
International oil majors like BP and Exxon Mobile
have been closely monitoring the legislative process and
are widely expected to compete for newly established development
contracts and licenses as early as next year.
