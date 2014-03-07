版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 8日 星期六 02:27 BJT

Mexican tycoon Slim's bank Inbursa designated "dominant" in telecoms

MEXICO CITY, March 7 Mexican Tycoon Carlos Slim's financial arm Inbursa said on Friday it had been declared dominant in the telecoms sector by a new watchdog, which cited the financial group's "economic interests".

Slim's telecom giant America Movil, which has about 80 percent of Mexico's fixed-line business and some 70 percent of the mobile sector, is expected to be told it is dominant in its market by the new Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) as well.

Earlier on Friday, Mexico's Televisa, which has 60 percent of the TV market, said it had been notified that it dominates its market and will be forced to share infrastructure with other companies.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐