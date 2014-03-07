Mexican tycoon Slim's bank Inbursa designated "dominant" in telecoms

MEXICO CITY, March 7 Mexican Tycoon Carlos
Slim's financial arm Inbursa said on Friday it had
been declared dominant in the telecoms sector by a new watchdog,
which cited the financial group's "economic interests".
Slim's telecom giant America Movil, which has
about 80 percent of Mexico's fixed-line business and some 70
percent of the mobile sector, is expected to be told it is
dominant in its market by the new Federal Telecommunications
Institute (IFT) as well.
Earlier on Friday, Mexico's Televisa, which has
60 percent of the TV market, said it had been notified that it
dominates its market and will be forced to share infrastructure
with other companies.