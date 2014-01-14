Italy's Letta sees opportunities in Mexico's energy reform

| MEXICO CITY
MEXICO CITY Jan 13 Italian Prime Minister
Enrico Letta said on Monday he sees opportunities for Italian
firms to invest in Mexico's energy sector thanks to a government
opening of the ailing, long-shuttered industry.
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto last month signed a
bill into law that ended the country's 75-year-old oil and gas
monopoly. Under the new legislation, which is still being
definitively mapped out, foreign companies will be able to enter
the sector, bringing expertise and efficiency to state oil
monopoly Pemex.
Speaking on a state visit alongside Pena Nieto, who has
pushed overhauls to the country's telecoms, banking and tax laws
since taking office in 2012, Letta said the opening up of
Mexico's energy sector was a big opportunity for Italian firms.
"The reforms that President Pena Nieto began to enact last
year, and continues to enact this year, open very interesting
opportunities for Italian businessmen and for our country,"
Letta said.
"Among the many sectors I could mention ... the energy
sector is certainly one of the most interesting and most
important."
He also saw scope for Italian investment in other Mexican
sectors including telecoms, defense and infrastructure.
Letta, whose comments gave a clear signal of the
international interest in capitalizing on Mexico's newly opened
energy sector, was accompanied on the trip by representatives
from the Italian energy industry, including renewable energy
firm Enel Green power.
The company, Italy's biggest renewable energy firm, signed a
document vowing to invest in Mexican renewables, although the
size and details of the deal were not immediately clear.
Last year, Enel Green Power, said it would invest about $160
million to build a 102 MW wind farm in Mexico to be completed
and put into service in the second half of 2014.