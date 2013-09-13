Mexico sees Pemex profits $7 bln to $9 bln/yr from 2015 under new tax scheme

MEXICO CITY, Sept 13 Mexico's state oil monopoly
Pemex will obtain profits of between $7 billion and $9
billion a year from 2015 if a new tax structure the government
has proposed for the oil major is approved as presented, Finance
Minister Luis Videgaray said on Friday.
The government has proposed overhauling the energy sector to
lure private investment into the oil and gas industry, and a
separate tax revamp to gradually wean the federal budget off
dependence on Pemex oil revenues. The reforms are part of wider
package the government hopes will boost economic growth.
"We need an energy reform for Pemex to grow," Videgaray told
local radio. "Pemex needs a better tax regime with or without
(an energy) reform."