Pemex plans tie-ups on 10 projects, also eyeing mature fields-Lozoya

MEXICO CITY Aug 13 Mexico's state oil giant Pemex plans to tie-up with private companies on 10 projects both on land and offshore under a newly approved energy sector overhaul, CEO Emilio Lozoya said on Wednesday.

Pemex is also looking at tie-ups in mature fields it currently operates, as well as in the deep water Maximino field, Lozoya said.

(Reporting by David Alire Garcia, Tomas Sarmiento and Adriana Barrera)
