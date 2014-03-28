Mexico regulator probes internet market after monopoly complaint

MEXICO CITY, March 28 Mexico's new telecommunications regulator IFT said on Friday it had opened a probe into possible monopolistic practices in the country's internet services market following a complaint, the federal government's official gazette said.

The IFT also said it is also probing the distribution and sales of content transmitted domestically by internet and pay television companies.

Billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil dominates Mexico's telecoms market, and is a major player in internet via its fixed line operator Telmex and mobile operator Telcel. Broadcaster Televisa also dominates cable-based pay television and internet services.

