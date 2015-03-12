Mexico sees tender for $10 bln mobile network by early October

MEXICO CITY, March 11 Mexico hopes to launch the
tender for a $10 billion national mobile broadband network by
early October, the country's transport and communications
ministry (SCT) said on Wednesday.
Creation of the network was written into Mexico's
constitution as part of a telecoms sector overhaul finalized
last year that aims to boost competition and investment in a
sector dominated by billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil
.
The project, which he government estimates will cost $10
billion over 10 years, will give Slim's mobile competitors
better coverage without relying on America Movil's network or
bearing the cost of building their own.
The winning bidder will create a company that will build and
run the network and have a license to use 90 MHz of the 700 MHz
spectrum band. That is considered valuable for its ability to
penetrate walls and cover large areas with smaller amounts of
infrastructure.
Some telecom operators are wary of the plan, saying the
private sector would use the spectrum more efficiently and that
the project could deter investment.
The SCT on Wednesday published a request for expressions of
interest from companies that want to be involved. It included a
tentative timeline which would see the initial project terms
released in June, and the full tender launched at the end of
September or early October.
Last year, the SCT received an unsolicited bid for the
network from a group of ex-telecom executives, lawyers and
bankers supported by equipment makers Ericsson and
Alcatel-Lucent, which it did not accept.
China Telecommunications Corporation, the parent of China's
third-largest carrier, is studying a possible investment in
Mexico, a company spokesman said in January, a day after Reuters
reported that the subsidiary is preparing a possible bid for the
network.
(Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)