Mexican tycoon Slim's America Movil challenges telecom ruling

MEXICO CITY, April 1 Carlos Slim's phone and
Internet giant, America Movil, has challenged a ruling
by Mexico's new telecommunications regulator that says the
company dominates its market.
America Movil said Tuesday in statement filed with the
Mexican stock exchange that it has filed an injunction against
the regulator's ruling.
Slim's America Movil, which has about 80 percent of Mexico's
fixed-line business and some 70 percent of the mobile sector,
was ruled dominant in its market by the Federal
Telecommunications Institute (IFT).
Mexico is trying to open up its phone and TV industries to
more competition following last year's passage of landmark
telecommunications reform that targets the vast market shares
enjoyed by Slim and the country's No.1 broadcaster, Televisa
.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Matt Driskill)