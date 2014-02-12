Mexico's new telecoms regulator says stymied by judge's ruling

MEXICO CITY Feb 11 Mexico's new telecoms
regulator said on Tuesday a court ruling bars it from resolving
a dispute over whether satellite and cable operators should
carry free-to-air stations.
Gabriel Contreras, head of the newly created Federal
Telecommunications Institute (IFT), said his hands are tied
given the judge's decision, despite an overhaul of the telecoms
sector aimed at fostering competition.
"We received the federal district judge's notification in
which his ruling indicates that this institute doesn't have the
authority to render a decision on an issue of retransmission,"
Contreras told reporters, adding the regulator was seeking legal
advice.
Mexico last year approved a reform to overhaul the telecoms
and television sectors, respectively, long-dominated by tycoon
Carlos Slim's America Movil and broadcaster Televisa
, the world's biggest provider of Spanish-language
content.
Satellite company Dish Mexico said last week the regulator
should declare broadcaster Grupo Televisa a dominant company as
part of its effort to increase competition in the sector.
Dish is already broadcasting free-to-air television channels
from Televisa and TV Azteca.