Mexico to assign contracts to private energy companies in May-Sept next year

BRIEF-TrueCar prices 9 mln shares of common stock $16.50/shr
* Pricing of its public offering of 9,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to public of $16.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY Aug 13 Mexico's energy sector regulator said on Wednesday it will assign contracts under a so-called 'Round One' allocation of fields that private companies can bid for following a major energy overhaul, between May and September of 2015.
The National Hydrocarbons Commission said it would prioritize areas which will boost energy output in the short-term, and leave deep water fields for later. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia, Tomas Sarmiento and Adriana Barrera)
WASHINGTON, April 26 The U.S. Commerce Department launched an investigation on Wednesday to determine whether a flood of aluminum imports from China and elsewhere was compromising U.S. national security, a step that could lead to broad import restrictions on the metal.