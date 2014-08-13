版本:
Mexico to assign contracts to private energy companies in May-Sept next year

MEXICO CITY Aug 13 Mexico's energy sector regulator said on Wednesday it will assign contracts under a so-called 'Round One' allocation of fields that private companies can bid for following a major energy overhaul, between May and September of 2015.

The National Hydrocarbons Commission said it would prioritize areas which will boost energy output in the short-term, and leave deep water fields for later. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia, Tomas Sarmiento and Adriana Barrera)
