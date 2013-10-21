Mexican property investment trust prepares to list certificates

MEXICO CITY Oct 21 Mexican real estate
investment trust Fibra Prologis Property Mexico is preparing to
issue its first certificates on the Mexican stock exchange and
abroad, the company said on Monday.
The trust is a subsidiary of U.S. REIT Prologis, and
has a portfolio of 177 properties used for manufacturing and
logistics, with a gross total leasable area of 29.8 million
square feet. Mexican REITs are known as fibras.
Fibra Prologis Property Mexico did not say when it would
list the certificates, or what the offering would be worth.
Fibras, are similar to REITs and issue
certificates that function much like shares on the bourse. They
have become popular in Mexico this year, with several listings.
The financial institutions underwriting the deal are
Banamex, Banorte Ixe, Actinver and Credit Suisse, according to
documents filed with the Mexican stock exchange.