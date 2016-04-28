版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 05:09 BJT

Mexico's Femsa posts 4.3 pct fall in 1st-qtr net profit

MEXICO CITY, April 28 Mexican bottling and retail company Femsa on Thursday reported a 4.33 percent fall in first-quarter profit, compared to the year-earlier period.

Femsa posted a first-quarter net profit of 2.999 billion pesos ($173 million) compared with a profit of 3.135 billion pesos in the January-March period a year earlier. ($1 = 17.29 pesos at the end of March.) (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein, editing by G Crosse)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐