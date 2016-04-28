UPDATE 1-Mexico's Femsa 1st-qtr profit falls 4.3 pct as costs rise

BRIEF-Google says introduced a new Google+
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web

MEXICO CITY, April 28 Mexican bottling and retail company Femsa on Thursday reported a 4.3 percent fall in first-quarter profit, compared to the year-earlier period, dragged down by higher costs.
Femsa posted a net profit of 2.999 billion pesos ($173 million) in the January-March period, down from 3.135 billion pesos in the same quarter a year earlier.
The company, which operates the Oxxo chain of convenience stores, posted revenue of 85.9 billion pesos ($4.97 billion), a 31.7 percent increase from a year earlier.
However, the cost of sales rose by 38.4 percent to 54.7 billion pesos over the same period, the company said. ($1 = 17.29 pesos at end-March) (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by G Crosse and James Dalgleish)
BOSTON, Jan 17 David Einhorn's hedge fund Greenlight Capital, which gained 8.4 percent in 2016, said on Tuesday it raised its stake in General Motors, already the firm's biggest position, and still likes Apple Inc but is betting that companies like Caterpillar Inc. and other industrial cyclicals will fall.
* Matthews International Corp - CEO Joseph Bartolacci 's FY 2016 total compensation $7.7 million versus $6.12 million in FY 2015 - sec filing