Mexico retail group ANTAD says same-store sales up 6 pct in April

MEXICO CITY May 10 Mexico's retailers' association said on Wednesday that sales at stores open at least a year rose 6.0 percent in April compared to same month a year earlier.
The association, known as ANTAD, includes retail chains Walmex and Soriana as well as other department stores. Total sales grew 9.1 percent compared to April 2016, the group said. (Reporting by Mexico City newsroom)
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit