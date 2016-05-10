Mexico's ANTAD says same-store sales in April rose 10.1 pct

MEXICO CITY, May 10 Mexico's retailers' association said on Tuesday sales at stores open at least a year rose 10.1 percent in April. The association, known as ANTAD, includes retail chains Walmex and Soriana as well as other department stores. Pct change April March vs year ago Same store 10.1 5.8 sales Total sales 13.0 9.1 (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)