Mexico's ANTAD says same-store sales in April rose 10.1 pct

MEXICO CITY, May 10 Mexico's retailers'
association said on Tuesday sales at stores open at least a year
rose 10.1 percent in April.
    The association, known as ANTAD, includes retail chains
Walmex and Soriana as well as other
department stores.
        
 Pct change    April          March
 vs year ago                  
 Same store    10.1           5.8
 sales                        
 Total sales   13.0           9.1
 

 (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)

