ANTAD says Mexico same store sales rise 5.3 pct in June

MEXICO CITY, July 11 Sales at Mexican retail
stores open at least a year rose in June, a retailers'
association said on Monday. 
    The association, known as ANTAD, includes retail chains
Walmex and Soriana as well as other
department stores.
    
 Pct change vs year ago:          
                          June    May
 Same store sales         +5.3    +2.9
 Total sales              +8.6    +6.2

 (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)

