版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 6月 10日 星期三 00:25 BJT

Mexico retail group says same-store sales rise 7.4 pct in May

MEXICO CITY, June 9 The Mexican retailers' association said on Tuesday sales at stores open at least a year rose 7.4 percent in May.

The association, known as ANTAD, includes retail chains Walmex and Soriana as well as other department stores.

Pct change vs year MAY APRIL ago Same store sales 7.4 4.9

Total sales 11.0 8.7 (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐