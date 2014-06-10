Mexico retailers' same-store sales slip in May

BRIEF-Sunoco Logistics Partners and Energy Transfer Partners announce completion of merger
* Sunoco Logistics Partners and Energy Transfer Partners announce successful completion of merger
MEXICO CITY, June 10 Mexico's retailers' association said on Tuesday sales at stores open at least a year dipped in May, underscoring sluggish domestic demand that has dragged on growth in Latin America's No. 2 economy.
The association, known as ANTAD, said so-called same store sales slipped 0.2 percent in real terms in May compared to the same month last year, while sales at all stores were up 3.9 percent over May 2013.
ANTAD sales had fallen in the first three months of the year before a bounce higher in April. ANTAD includes retail chains Walmex and Soriana as well as other department stores. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Sunoco Logistics Partners and Energy Transfer Partners announce successful completion of merger
BRUSSELS, April 28 EU antitrust regulators scrapped on Friday an investigation into Faurecia, Germany's Eberspaecher Group and TenneCo of the United States, three years after raiding the auto suppliers and others on suspicion of anti-competitive practices.
NEW YORK, April 28 Pacific Investment Management Co on Friday liquidated its RAE Worldwide Fundamental Advantage PLUS Fund, a global-neutral fund which had reached more than $4 billion in assets under management in 2014, according to the Newport Beach, Calif's website.