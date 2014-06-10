版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 11日 星期三 01:14 BJT

Mexico retailers' same-store sales slip in May

MEXICO CITY, June 10 Mexico's retailers' association said on Tuesday sales at stores open at least a year dipped in May, underscoring sluggish domestic demand that has dragged on growth in Latin America's No. 2 economy.

The association, known as ANTAD, said so-called same store sales slipped 0.2 percent in real terms in May compared to the same month last year, while sales at all stores were up 3.9 percent over May 2013.

ANTAD sales had fallen in the first three months of the year before a bounce higher in April. ANTAD includes retail chains Walmex and Soriana as well as other department stores. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Chris Reese)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐