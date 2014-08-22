Mexico's Comerci sells restaurant business to Gigante for $81 mln

MEXICO CITY Aug 21 Mexican supermarket chain
Comercial Mexicana has sold its restaurant business to retailer
Grupo Gigante for 1.061 billion pesos ($81
million), the company said in a statement on Thursday.
Comercial Mexicana, known locally as Comerci,
said it had sold 53 Restaurantes California and Beer Factory
eateries to Grupo Gigante's Restaurantes Toks division.
Comerci, which operates up-market stores such as City Market
in addition to mass-market chain Mega, said it will retain
ownership of the Restaurantes California properties which it
plans to rent out in long-term leases.
The sale will allow Comerci to focus on its core supermarket
business, the company added.
Total sales from the restaurants acquired in the deal
reached 717 million pesos ($54.7 million) since the beginning of
this year, according to a Thursday statement from Grupo Gigante.
Grupo Gigante said the acquisition is in line with the
company's growth strategy.
