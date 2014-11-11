Mexico retailers' same-store Oct sales rose 2.1 pct

MEXICO CITY, Nov 11 Mexico's retailers' association said on Tuesday sales at stores open at least a year accelerated in October. The association, known as ANTAD, includes retail chains Walmex and Soriana as well as other department stores. Pct change vs year October September ago Same store sales 2.1 -2.1 Total sales 6.5 2.3 (Reporting by Elinor Comlay and Michael O'Boyle)