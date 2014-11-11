版本:
Mexico retailers' same-store Oct sales rose 2.1 pct

MEXICO CITY, Nov 11 Mexico's retailers'
association said on Tuesday sales at stores open at least a year
accelerated in October. 
    The association, known as ANTAD, includes retail chains
Walmex and Soriana as well as other
department stores.     
 Pct change vs year   October              September
 ago                                       
 Same store sales     2.1                  -2.1
                                           
 Total sales          6.5                  2.3
 
 (Reporting by Elinor Comlay and Michael O'Boyle)
