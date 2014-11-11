Mexico retailers' same-store Oct sales rose 2.1 pct

BRIEF-Pacific Drilling says qtrly loss per share $4.69
* Revenues for first-quarter of $105.5 million with a revenue efficiency of 98.0%
MEXICO CITY, Nov 11 Mexico's retailers' association said on Tuesday sales at stores open at least a year accelerated in October. The association, known as ANTAD, includes retail chains Walmex and Soriana as well as other department stores. Pct change vs year October September ago Same store sales 2.1 -2.1 Total sales 6.5 2.3 (Reporting by Elinor Comlay and Michael O'Boyle)
* Bank of Commerce Holdings announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* AmpliPhi Biosciences announces pricing of $10.4 million underwritten public offering of common stock and common warrants