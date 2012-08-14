版本:
Mexico retail group says same-store July sales up 3.6 pct

MEXICO CITY Aug 14 Mexico's retail association on Tuesday said same-store sales in July rose 3.6 percent from the same month last year.

The association, known as ANTAD, groups supermarket chains Walmex and Soriana as well as department stores.

