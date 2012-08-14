UPDATE 1-Mexico retail group: same-store July sales up 3.6 pct

* Same-store sales at department stores up 7.3 pct, y/y

MEXICO CITY Aug 14 Same-store sales for Mexican supermarkets, department and specialty stores rose, on average, 3.6 percent in July from a year ago, retailers' association ANTAD said on Tuesday.

Sales at department stores open at least a year rose 7.3 percent last month while sales at supermarkets rose 2.2 percent compared with the same month in 2011.

ANTAD includes Mexico's biggest supermarket chains, Wal-Mart de Mexico and Organizacion Soriana, and it has more than 30,000 members.

Last week, Walmex said sales at stores open at least a year rose 1.2 percent from July 2011.