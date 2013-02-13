版本:
Mexican retailers same-store sales rise 0.5 pct in January

MEXICO CITY Feb 13 Mexico's retailers' association on Wednesday said sales at stores that have been open at least 12 months rose 0.5 percent in January from the same month last year.

The association, known as ANTAD, includes supermarket chains Walmex and Soriana as well as department stores.

