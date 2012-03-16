版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 16日 星期五 09:48 BJT

Mexico's Feb same-store sales up 6.2 pct - ANTAD

MEXICO CITY, March 15 Same-store sales for Mexican supermarkets, department and specialty outlets rose 6.2 percent in February from a year ago, retailers' association ANTAD said on Thursday.

The organization includes leading retailers Wal-Mart de Mexico and Organizacion Soriana.

Last week, Walmex said its same-store sales, or those recorded at stores open for at least 12 months, also rose 6.2 percent in February.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐