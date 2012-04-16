版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 17日 星期二

Mexico's March same-store sales up 6.1 pct - ANTAD

MEXICO CITY, April 16 Same-store sales for Mexican supermarkets, department and specialty outlets rose 6.1 percent in March from a year ago, retailers' association ANTAD said on Monday.

