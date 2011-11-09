Mexico launches November retail sales plan

* Some govt workers to receive early year-end bonuses

* Plan aims to kick-start local consumer spending

MEXICO CITY Nov 9 Mexican President Felipe Calderon on Wednesday announced a four-day plan of nationwide retail sales in an effort to jump-start Mexico's slowing economy.

Calderdon's plan will target the holiday weekend of Nov. 18-21, which is much like the retailing frenzy of "Black Friday" and ensuing weekend in the United States.

As part of the plan, government workers will receive part of their year-end bonuses early in order to take advantage of the sales, Calderon said.

Mexico, which sells most of its exports to the United States, has been hurt by the global economic slowdown, Calderon said in a speech in Mexico City.

"The alternative for Mexico is to seek to ... stimulate the inner motor of the economy, which is the domestic market," he said. "It will be the cheapest weekend of the year."

Mexico's top retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico WALMEXV.MX said it would participate in the plan and many other retailers are expected to join.

The plan looks to tap Mexican consumers before "Black Friday" sales the day after the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States, which will be on Nov. 25 this year.

Holding the sales in Mexico the weekend earlier will encourage Mexicans who live along the U.S. border to spend money in Mexico, rather than cross the border for holiday shopping.

"We're looking to keep customers who cross the border, so their (spending) stays in Mexico," said Ernesto Sandoval, president of the trade association in Mexico's northern business city, Monterrey.

Department stores and travel agencies are also included in the sales weekend.

Mexico's recovery from a deep recession in 2009 is faltering and economists have recently dialed back their outlook for growth.

Consumer spending unexpectedly rose in October but the national statistics agency reported consumers were concerned about the outlook for the next 12 months, including their household's ability to make a big purchase like a television or furniture. [ID:nN1E7A30P3]

Not everyone was convinced a national weekend of discounts will be provide the boost Mexican retailers need.

"The idea is excellent, although reactions in reality might be something else," wrote analyst Gaspar Quijano at Vector in a research note.

Mexicans are used to using their year-end bonuses to pay debts they have incurred during the course of the year, he wrote.

Shares of Mexico's major retailers were down amid a wider rout of Mexican stocks. Walmex shares fell 1.89 percent to 34.78 pesos, while shares in Mexico's second-biggest retailer by sales, Organizacion Soriana (SORIANAB.MX), were down 0.97 percent at 29.71 pesos. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay and Gabriela Lopez, editing by Bernard Orr)