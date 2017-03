MEXICO CITY Feb 15 Same-store sales for Mexico's retailers, or those recorded at stores open for at least 12 months, rose in January from a year earlier, retailers association ANTAD said on Wednesday.

The organization, which includes leading retailers Wal-Mart de Mexico and Organizacion Soriana, said sales figures were up 3.5 percent from a year earlier.

Total sales, including receipts from newly opened stores, were up 10.2 percent in January, compared with the same month a year ago.