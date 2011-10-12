UPDATE 1-Mexico Sept same-store sales up 5.4 pct -ANTAD

* Total sales up 12.7 pct from year earlier

* Sales helped by extra Friday compared to last year (Adds details on data, background)

MEXICO CITY Oct 12 Same-store sales for Mexico's retailers, those recorded at stores open for at least 12 months, rose in September from a year earlier, retailers' association ANTAD said on Wednesday.

The organization, which includes leading retailers Wal-Mart de Mexico WALMEXV.MX and Soriana (SORIANAB.MX), said same-store sales rose 5.4 percent.

The month of September this year had one more Friday than last year, the group said, helping to boost takings. Total sales, including receipts from recently opened stores, were 12.7 percent higher than September a year earlier.

Walmex, Mexico's biggest retailer and an affiliate of Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N), earlier this month reported same-store sales rose 4.2 percent in September from a year ago. [ID:nN1E7950J4] (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera Diaz and Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)