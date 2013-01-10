Tycoon Slim's retail arm plans new listing, share sale abroad

New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
MEXICO CITY Jan 10 Grupo Sanborns, the retail arm of tycoon Carlos Slim's conglomerate Grupo Carso , said on Thursday it plans to relist on the Mexican stock exchange and offer its shares to institutional buyers abroad.
Grupo Sanborns, which operates coffee shops and its name-sake restaurant and retail chain which offers clients anything from flashy ties to ornaments and flatscreen TVs, delisted from the Mexican stock exchange some years ago.
In 2010, the retailer flirted with the idea of opening a branch in Manhattan but the plan never panned out.
Sanborns did not detail in a release to the Mexican stock exchange the amount of the expected share offerings, which are still subject to approval by shareholders in an upcoming meeting.
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.
SYDNEY, April 2 Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.