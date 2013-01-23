Slim's Mexican retail chain to launch roadshow on Friday

MEXICO CITY Jan 23 Sanborns, a cafe and retail
chain owned by tycoon Carlos Slim, will launch a roadshow for
its planned relisting on Friday, according to an official close
to the deal.
Grupo Sanborns, which delisted from Mexico's stock exchange
in 2007, said this month it plans to return with an offering of
a 15.2 percent stake worth around $720 million.
The company will price the offering of up to 175,154,118
shares in February raising up to 9.1 billion Mexican pesos
($718.70 million), according to documents filed with Mexican
regulators.
Sanborns accounts for about half of the sales of Slim's
conglomerate Grupo Carso. The company operates
coffee shops, restaurants and department stores including Saks
and Sears in Mexico.
Slim, who Forbes ranks as the world's richest man, controls
a business empire that includes Latin America's biggest
telecommunications firm, America Movil, as well as
banking, construction, real estate and mining companies.
The Sanborns offer, along with new issuance from Pepsi
bottler Cultiba, is helping Mexico's stock exchange to a strong
start to 2013.
Last year the stock exchange had 11 secondary offerings and
five initial public offerings that raised over $9 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters data.