Slim's retail unit says to price share offering on Feb. 7

MEXICO CITY Jan 29 Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim
is planning to price a share offering of his cafe and retail
chain Sanborns on Feb. 7, according to documents posted by the
company on Mexico's stock exchange on Tuesday.
Slim's Sanborns is aiming to raise about $1 billion from the
sale of an 18.1 percent stake, including the greenshoe
overallotment. Sanborns began a roadshow for investors last
Friday.
On Tuesday, Sanborns shareholders approved the share
offering and named a board for the retailer, the documents
showed. Slim's conglomerate Grupo Carso currently
holds almost all of Sanborns shares.
Slim, ranked by Forbes as the world's richest man, controls
a business empire that includes Latin America's biggest
telecommunications company, America Movil, as well as
banking, construction, real estate and mining companies.
The Sanborn offering is open to domestic and international
investors, and proceeds will be used to fund expansion plans,
including possible acquisitions. Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley
and Citi are the bookrunners.