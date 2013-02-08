版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 8日 星期五

Slim's Mexican retailer Sanborns prices stock issue at 28 pesos/share

MEXICO CITY Feb 7 Grupo Sanborns, the Mexican cafe and retail chain owned by billionaire Carlos Slim, set the price for a stock issue it hopes will generate just under $1 billion late on Thursday at 28 pesos per share, the company said in a statement.

Sanborns said in a stock exchange filing that it expects to generate up to 12.1 billion pesos ($951 million) globally through the stock issue.

The share price came in at lower end of the expectations. The prospectus had a range between 27 and 32 pesos ($2.12-$2.51) per share.
