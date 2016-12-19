Mexico raises cough medicine objection to Sanofi-Boehringer deal

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY Dec 19 Mexico's antitrust body on Monday said it had made local approval of an asset swap between French drugmaker Sanofi and Germany's Boehringer Ingelheim conditional on Sanofi not acquiring its peer's cough medicines in Mexico.
Mexico's Federal Economic Competition Commission said in a statement that a proposed merger of Sanofi and Boehringer Ingelheim assets in Mexico would give Sanofi the capacity to fix prices or restrict supplies of cough medicines.
The agency said the merger in Mexico would take away leading cough market seller Sanofi's closest competitor and increase its market share even more over smaller competitors.
The agency, known as Cofece, said the swap would only be authorized if Sanofi did not buy three brands of cough medicine, Bisolvon, Mucosolvan and Sekretovit.
Sanofi's bid for Boehringer's consumer health unit is part of a $20-billion asset swap, with the German company taking over its animal health arm, that has already received approval from European Union antitrust authorities. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.