Santander sees up to $4 bln from Mexico unit IPO-Bloomberg

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
MEXICO CITY Aug 15 Spanish bank Santander hopes to raise as much as $4 billion in an initial public offering of a portion of its Mexican unit, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
The bank will probably sell the shares after the first week of September, Bloomberg reported, citing two people familiar with the matter. One of the people said the bank may sell a 25 percent to 30 percent stake.
A Santander Mexico representative was not immediately available for comment.
If the listing proceeds, Santander would be following in the steps of Spanish builder Obrascon Huarte Lain, which floated its Mexican unit in November 2010 in a $910 million listing that was the biggest in nearly two decades.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.