BRIEF-Mexico's Sare resumes trading, shares jump nearly 35 pct

MEXICO CITY, June 27 Mexican homebuilder Sare resumed trading on Wednesday as its shares shot up nearly 35 percent amid trader talk the company may be up for sale.

The company said in a brief statement that the steep fluctuation on its share price was due to "natural movements of the market."

