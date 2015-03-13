版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 14日 星期六

Siemens says settles dispute with Mexico's Pemex over public contracts

MEXICO CITY, March 13 Germany's Siemens said on Friday it had reached a deal with Mexican state oil giant Pemex to settle a dispute over two public contracts. (Reporting by Mexico Newsroom)
