Mexico's Carlos Slim increases stake in America Movil-SEC filing

MEXICO CITY, April 10 The world's richest man,
Mexico's Carlos Slim, has increased his stake in his flagship
phone company, America Movil, according to a filing with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.
Slim directly holds 14.4 percent of America Movil's L shares
, according to the filing. L shares make up the
majority of the company's capital.
In October, Slim held about 13.7 percent of that class of
shares.
Other family members' stakes also increased over the same
period, according to the filing dated March 21.
The size of Slim's stake in the company was not immediately
clear.
America Movil's shares have fallen almost 14 percent since
the start of the year and the company has been aggressively
buying back shares.