CORRECTED-Tycoon Slim says Mexico ready to help negotiate with Trump

(Corrects headline and text to clarify Slim talking about all Mexicans united to help)

MEXICO CITY Jan 27 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim said on Friday a united Mexico was ready to help the government negotiate with Donald Trump and called on all political parties to support President Enrique Pena Nieto in his discussions with the U.S. president.

In a rare news conference by the generally media-shy mogul, Slim said Mexico needed to negotiate from a position of strength, noting that Trump, who he called a "great negotiator," represented a major change in how politics is conducted. (Reporting by Christine Murray)
