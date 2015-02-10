Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's son helps finance Fancy online store

MEXICO CITY Feb 10 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's son, businessman Carlos Slim Domit, participated in a round of financing for Fancy, according to the U.S.-based online store's blog.
It was not clear how much Slim Domit, chairman of the board of directors of Grupo Sanborns, Grupo Carso's retail arm, had invested in the firm's Series D financing round.
A spokesman for Grupo Carso said Fancy is seen as an ally in the company's e-commerce strategy, but he declined to disclose the Slim family's stake in the firm.
Fancy describes itself as a platform for social shopping, where members create lists of goods they wish to purchase and share them with other subscribers.
(Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento; Editing by Bernard Orr)
更多 公司新闻(英文)
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slips, shares wobbly after Trump's protectionist address
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar slid broadly on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump struck a protectionist tone in his inauguration speech, undermining optimism over the U.S. economy spurred by his promises of tax cuts and other stimulus.
RPT-INSIGHT-Crumbling lira pressures Turkish retailers as economy slows
ISTANBUL, Jan 22 Turkish businessman Tekin Acar had contracts to open branches of his leading cosmetics chain in ten new shopping malls this year. A few days ago he cancelled nine of them after sharp falls in the lira meant he would struggle to afford the rents.