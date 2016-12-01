UPDATE 2-Mexico's Slim: If Trump succeeds, so does Mexico

(Adds Slim comments from TV interview)
By Christine Murray
MEXICO CITY Dec 1 Mexican billionaire Carlos
Slim said on Thursday that if President-elect Donald Trump
succeeds in office, it will be good news for Mexico, and that he
would be more worried as an American than a Mexican about the
next U.S. government.
Slim, a telecoms tycoon who spent several years as the
world's richest man, says he has never met Trump, but the two
businessmen traded barbs during a bruising U.S. election
campaign in which Trump vowed to build a wall along the southern
border to keep out Mexican immigrants.
In October, Trump accused Slim, the top shareholder in The
New York Times Co, of trying to help Democratic Party
candidate Hillary Clinton, even though Slim's shares have
limited voting rights.
Then, a few days before the Nov. 8 election, Slim said
Trump's plans could "destroy" the United States economy.
In his first public comments since Republican Trump's
stunning victory, Slim said that Trump's plans could risk the
international leadership role the United States plays.
"I'd be more worried if I were American," he said in an
interview with Bloomberg Television. "If he's going to close the
economy ... if he's going out of the NATO and other
international (bodies)."
But Slim added that Trump's potential success would also be
Mexico's, arguing that a 4 percent U.S. growth rate and the
creation of millions of jobs would benefit Latin America's
second biggest economy.
"That's fantastic for Mexico," Slim said at a Bloomberg
event in Mexico City.
Mexico should turn its attention inward and invest to spur
growth, Slim said. He said Trump's win had not affected any of
his own investment plans.
Still, Slim also warned the audience about the effects of
some of the protectionist measures Trump has threatened to
impose, including steep tariffs on Mexican-made goods.
"To put a tax of 35 percent on our exports will be paid by
(U.S.) consumers," he said while speaking on a panel alongside
Bloomberg founder and former New York City mayor Michael
Bloomberg.
Trump has said he would renegotiate or scrap a trade deal
with Mexico. Trump attacked U.S. companies investing south of
the border, battering Mexico's peso.
"It's not easy to build a wall, anyway they build tunnels
and most people arrive by plane," Slim joked in comments before
the election, referring to drug cartels digging tunnels to
smuggle their products into the United States.
