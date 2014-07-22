版本:
Carlos Slim to merge real estate unit into Inmobiliaria Carso

MEXICO CITY, July 22 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's Sociedad Inmobiliaria Carso will make an offer to buy the outstanding shares of subsidiary Inmuebles Carso.

Sociedad Inmobiliaria Carso has offered to pay 15 pesos a share for the 19.55 percent of Inmuebles Carso's outstanding stock, according to a statement from Inmuebles Carso. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)
