Carlos Slim to merge real estate unit into Inmobiliaria Carso

BRIEF-Prospero secures C$1.5 mln strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines
MEXICO CITY, July 22 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's Sociedad Inmobiliaria Carso will make an offer to buy the outstanding shares of subsidiary Inmuebles Carso.
Sociedad Inmobiliaria Carso has offered to pay 15 pesos a share for the 19.55 percent of Inmuebles Carso's outstanding stock, according to a statement from Inmuebles Carso. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)
WASHINGTON, April 17 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to halt a class action lawsuit against several containerboard manufacturers, which could now face trial on claims of price fixing by tens of thousands of buyers and nearly $12 billion in potential damages.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices signs marketing agreement with Juwai.com, China's largest international property portal