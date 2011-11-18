Mexico's Slim buys 3.2 pct stake in Spain's Prisa

* Second media investment by world's richest man

* Prisa shares up 12 pct

MEXICO CITY Nov 18 Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim has bought a 3.2 percent stake in indebted Spanish media group Prisa, the second media investment by the world's richest man following his stake in New York Times Co.

One of Slim's companies bought 14.7 million shares of Prisa (PRS.MC), according to an exchange filing made in Spain on Friday. The statement did not specify how much Slim paid.

Based on the price of Prisa shares at Thursday's close, the stake would have been worth 11 million euros. The shares jumped 12 percent on Friday to 0.84 euros, helped by the news of Slim's investment.

"We think this is a good investment opportunity because of the stock price and it is a good opportunity in Spain as a country," Arturo Elias Ayub, a spokesman and close aide of Slim, told Reuters on Friday.

"This is similar to the deal with New York Times (NYT.N). It is a purely financial investment. Right now there is no plan to go after media firms in Europe, although I cannot say we won't at a later time," Elias Ayub added.

Prisa's business spans radio and TV assets in Spain and Latin America, as well as Spain's best-selling newspaper El Pais. The company is trying to shed assets and cut its debt after borrowings topped 4 billion euros in 2010.

As of early October, Slim held 8.1 percent of Class A shares of New York Times. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle, Cyntia Barrera Diaz in Mexico City and Robert Hetz in Madrid; editing by John Wallace)