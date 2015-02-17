UPDATE 1-Mexican billionaire Slim cuts stake in Argentina's YPF

(Adds details on pharmaceutical company stake)
MEXICO CITY Feb 17 Mexican billionaire Carlos
Slim and his family reduced their exposure to Argentine energy
company YPF last year, selling just over 10 million shares,
according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission on Tuesday.
The businessman, his family and their companies now directly
and indirectly hold 22,070,000 YPF shares, equivalent
to a 5.6 percent stake, down from 8.2 percent in their last
filing a year earlier.
Slim and his family hold the YPF shares through their
holding company Inmobiliaria Carso and their bank, Grupo
Financiero Inbursa, the filing showed.
A separate filing showed that Slim and his family, through
Inmobiliaria, last year purchased 1,335,202 shares for a stake
of 6.6 percent in a U.S. pharmaceutical company called Atara
Biotherapeutics.
Atara, which focuses on muscle-wasting conditions and
oncology, went public in October.
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay; editing by Matthew Lewis)