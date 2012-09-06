版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 7日 星期五 01:16 BJT

Mexico pro soccer teams considering possible stock exchange listing

MEXICO CITY, Sept 6 Mexico's professional soccer teams of Leon and Pachuca, in which tycoon Carlos Slim recently purchased stakes, are considering listing in the stock exchange, Jesus Martinez, president of Pachuca, said on Thursday.

The move would give the teams' fans an opportunity to buy shares of both teams, and would represent the first such listing for a Mexican sports franchise.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐