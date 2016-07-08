Soriana seals deal with Chile's Falabella for Mexican joint venture

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
MEXICO CITY, July 8 Mexican retailer Soriana, the country's second-largest supermarket chain, said on Friday that it had finalized a deal with Chilean retailer Falabella to jointly develop its Sodimac home improvement stores and CMR financial services in Mexico.
According to a regulatory filing, Soriana will offer its Mexican market know-how, and land for opening the home improvement stores, with 20 slated to open in the next five years. The first store should be operational the end of 2017, the Soriana statement said.
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.