版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 26日 星期五 23:17 BJT

Mexican retailer Soriana 2nd-qtr profit falls 1.6 pct

MEXICO CITY, July 26 Mexican retailer Soriana posted a second-quarter profit of 736 million pesos ($58.8 million) on Friday, down 1.6 percent on the same period last year.

The company said revenue was 25.6 billion pesos for the April-June period, up from 25.5 billion in last year's quarter.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐